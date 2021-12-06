Sports Tip the cap, tennis fans, to the Champion Novak Novak Djokovic has had an extremely successful season, and this is confirmed by numerous praises coming from people from the tennis world. Source: B92, Z.K. Monday, December 6, 2021 | 20:55 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia/SOPA Images Limited

Novak finished the season as number one for the seventh time in his career, won three Grand Slams and broke the record for the number of weeks at the top of the ATP list.



He almost did a wonderful thing in the form of a calendar grand slam, but all in all, he had a great season.



Patrick McEnroe, former selector of the Davis Cup team of the USA, stated that he deserves respect for everything he has done in the past 12 months.



"An absolutely incredible year for @DjokerNole this year. 3 majors, another final. Plays full fall schedule supporting the tour and @DavisCup Tip the cap tennis fans", McEnroe said on Twitter.



The tennis world is looking forward to the decision of the World No. 1 in the coming days on whether to play in the Australian Open.