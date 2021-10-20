Sports Confirmed: Djokovic will not play in Australia if he is not vaccinated World No. 1, Novak Djokovic, will not play in the Australian Open if he is not vaccinated. Source: B92, M.Dj. Wednesday, October 20, 2021 | 09:14 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Australian Minister of Immigration Alex Hawke said that Novak Djokovic will not play in Australia unless he's vaccinated.



Minister Hawke is clear that Novak will not be able to enter Australia unvaccinated.



"We have received advice from our health workers and our health advisers not to let people enter Australia who have not been vaccinated with two doses," Hawke said, commenting on Novak Djokovic's situation:



"I don't have a message for Novak Djokovic. I have a message for everyone who wants to come to Australia, including him - he will have to be vaccinated with two doses."



Australian Open is scheduled from January 17 to 30, 2022.