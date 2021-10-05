Sports In an official announcement, UEFA marked Kosovo as part of Serbia VIDEO Promotional material for the upcoming European Football Championship has been published on the official Twitter account of the House of European Football (UEFA) Source: B92, D.Dj. Tuesday, October 5, 2021 | 23:45 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia Foto: Profimedia

In the commercial, Kosovo is presented as part of Serbia.



UEFA published several posts on Twitter in order to promote the upcoming European Football Championship in Germany in 2024.



In one of them, in a video that promotes all countries that will compete in the qualifications, Kosovo is left out on the map, that is, it is shown as an integral part of Serbia.