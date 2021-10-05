Sports 3

In an official announcement, UEFA marked Kosovo as part of Serbia VIDEO

Promotional material for the upcoming European Football Championship has been published on the official Twitter account of the House of European Football (UEFA)

Source: B92, D.Dj.
Share
Foto: Profimedia Foto: Profimedia
Foto: Profimedia Foto: Profimedia

In the commercial, Kosovo is presented as part of Serbia.

UEFA published several posts on Twitter in order to promote the upcoming European Football Championship in Germany in 2024.

In one of them, in a video that promotes all countries that will compete in the qualifications, Kosovo is left out on the map, that is, it is shown as an integral part of Serbia.

Read more
Comments 3
Read
Send your comment

Sports

Djokovic's path to eternity

World No. 1, Novak Djokovic, recorded all 27 victories at the Grand Slam matches in 2021.

Sports Sunday, September 12, 2021 12:33 Comments: 1
EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
page 1 of 7 go to page