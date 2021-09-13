Sports Novak in tears, Medvedev crushed the dream of a Calendar Slam Novak Djokovic failed in an attempt to conquer the Grand Slam, Daniil Medvedev is the US Open champion. Source: B92, M.Dj. Monday, September 13, 2021 | 01:37 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Djokovic’s historic run at the Grand Slam comes to an end.



Unexpectedly easy, the Russian reached victory in three sets, 6: 4, 6: 4, 6: 4 after 136 minutes of play.



A huge burden was on Novak's shoulders, he couldn't stand it, it was felt in his game and he stopped at that last step in New York.



It's a pity, because we waited for 52 years for someone to repeat the success of Rod Laver, but that, unfortunately, did not happen.



Medvedev should be congratulated on everything, he played a great match, probably the best in his career, used his chances and took revenge on Djokovic for the defeat in the final of the Australian Open.



That is how he reached his first Grand Slam trophy in his career.

Novak Djokovic lost the match, but he finally conquered New York. He won their heart.



He received a standing ovation from the audience when the host said he was one of the best players of all time.



They started chanting his name, so he addressed the crowd on the verge of tears.



"Thank you all. I'll start by congratulating Daniil. A fantastic match, a fantastic tournament, if anyone deserves it, it's you. I hope that a very successful career with a lot of Grand Slam titles follows for you. I thought about both scenarios, I tried to think of what would I say in both options. I want to say that tonight even though I have not won the match, my heart is filled with joy, I'm the happiest man because you made me feel very special. You guys touched my soul, I've never felt like this in New York. Thank you for support and everything, I love you. See you soon", Djokovic said as the crowd erupted.



Medvedev had kind words for the Serbian legend as well.



"I never said this to anybody, but I'll say it right now. For me, you are the greatest player in history”, Medvedev told Djokovic as the crowd cheered.