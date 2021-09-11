Sports Novak knocked out Zverev in five sets, playing for history on Sunday! Novak Djokovic will play for history, the U.S. Open title and the Calendar Grand Slam on Sunday! Source: B92, Z.K. Saturday, September 11, 2021 | 05:25 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

After a great drama, World No. 1 defeated the fourth seed, Alexander Zverev, in five sets, 4: 6, 6: 2, 6: 4, 4: 6, 6: 2.



Three hours and 37 minutes of fantastic tennis, a giant fight, but only one could make it to the finals, the king of tennis who will play against Daniil Medvedev for the 21st career Grand Slam, fourth in New York in his ninth final at Flushing Meadows!

With this triumph over Zverev, Djokovic is one victory away of becoming the first male tennis player to win the Calendar Grand Slam since Rod Laver in 1969.



In the after match interview with Patrick McEnroe, Novak said: “I know that people would like to hear me talk about it but there is not much to talk about,” Djokovic said of his quest. “There is only one match left - all in. I’m going to put my heart and my soul and my body and my head into that one. I’m going to treat the next match like it is the last match of my career”.



“The atmosphere was amazing,” Djokovic said. “The best atmosphere of the tournament so far. These are the moments we live for and these are the unique opportunities that we dream of every day when we wake up and try to find the motivation to go out there. It pays off when you are playing in this beautiful stadium with this atmosphere”, Djokovic thanked the crowd for support.