Sports Bravo! Serbia through a turnaround and drama advances to the finals! The volleyball players of Serbia advanced to the finals of the European Championship in Belgrade with a 3: 1 victory over Turkey (32:34, 28:26, 25:23, 25:13). Friday, September 3, 2021

Over 10.000 spectators in the Arena enjoyed the spectacular volleyball on both sides of the net, but what is even more important for us, the phenomenal match and the victory of Zoran Terzić's team.



They will play for gold and the defense of the European title won two years ago on Saturday at 20:00.



Their pponents will be volleyball players from the Netherlands or Italy, who will meet at the same place from 8 pm.



It is difficult to describe what Tijana Bošković, the best world corrector, did in this match, breaking world record.



Namely, in the first set, she fired at the ball and sent it to the other side at a speed of 110.3 kilometers per hour. So far, no one has succeeded to do that in the history of measuring speed in volleyball.



The match ended with an incredible 39 points scored by Tijana Boskovic!



Bravo!