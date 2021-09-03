Sports Novak about the GOAT race: Just keep talking about it World No. 1, Novak Djokovic, spoke about various topics at the press conference. Source: B92, M.Dj. Friday, September 3, 2021 | 09:27 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Djokovic advanced to the third round with a 3-0 victory over Tallon Griekspoor, in a match that lasted 99 minutes.



The world No. 1 broke early, twice in each set, and smoothly cruised to a 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 victory.



Novak was in the mood after the match.



"Great performance. Better definitely than the first-round match," Novak assessed. "Obviously I'm very pleased with the way I came out on the court. I served very well. I found the rhythm on the serve. It was important I came up with the goods."



A duel with Kei Nishikori awaits Novak.



"I have his number in my phonebook," Novak said jokingly, and continued, "We've played a lot of times. I have a good score against him. I haven't lost to him since the semifinals here in 2014. This is his most successful Grand Slam. He's one of the fastest and most skilled players I've ever seen. It's important to serve well and slow down because he likes to play fast. He likes to attack early on a point. I know how he plays. We played recently at the Olympics. I'm looking forward to a good challenge".



One journalist said that he now sees him often in the city, to which Novak said with a laugh that he did not know whether it was good or bad. The journalist added that he and Naomi Osaka are on most of the posters in the city.



"It's a privilege to have my picture on posters and to promote this city and the tournament. If Naomi and I manage to attract as many audiences to the stands in that way, that's great. If not, it doesn't matter. No Serena, Rafa, Roger, Dominic, Venus and it affects everyone. We are here and we deserve recognition. We need to promote both the next generation and their brand. I know everyone loves to see the ‘big three’ and sisters Williams and Osaka, but we have to include other players as well. We are seeing that tennis is the third or fourth most popular sport in the world," says Djokovic.



Djokovic said several times that Roger and Rafa pushed him to get to where he is now. The journalist asked him, who is better of the two of them on a neutral background? "The best thing I saw was when they played that match where the field was half slag, half grass, that was amazing. Whoever thought of that was a genius. Whoever won there, that's the answer to that question," Djokovic said, but journalist asked for an additional explanation.



"It's hard to say who is better, the three of us are all different. Everyone has their own style and everyone had a different path. We all had incredible success, someone is better on one surface, someone on another. The rivalry between the three of us is phenomenal for our sport. The more we talk about the GOAT race, the better for our sport. I hope people will keep talking about it," Novak explained.