Djokovic embarks on "Mission 21"
World No. 1, Novak Djokovic, is playing the first round match at the US Open against Holger Rune.Source: B92, M.Dj.
Djokovic rested after the Olympic Games and this will be his first match in a month.
Novak is embarking on a "mission" 21 - 21st Grand Slam title in his career, along with completing a Calendar Slam.
The first obstacle is a young Dane, with whom he trained several times.
Rune has won three challengers in a row and is in a series of 13 wins.
Novak and Holger have not met so far.
World No. 1 @djokernole is just breaking the record books one step at a time. 😎#usopen pic.twitter.com/FOJ1Ifl0qN— Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) August 31, 2021