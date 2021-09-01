Sports 0

Djokovic embarks on "Mission 21"

World No. 1, Novak Djokovic, is playing the first round match at the US Open against Holger Rune.

Source: B92, M.Dj.
Share
Foto: Profimedia/Andrew Schwartz/SIPA/2108301108
Foto: Profimedia/Andrew Schwartz/SIPA/2108301108

Djokovic rested after the Olympic Games and this will be his first match in a month.

Novak is embarking on a "mission" 21 - 21st Grand Slam title in his career, along with completing a Calendar Slam.

The first obstacle is a young Dane, with whom he trained several times.

Rune has won three challengers in a row and is in a series of 13 wins.

Novak and Holger have not met so far.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Sports

page 1 of 8 go to page