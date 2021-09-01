Sports Djokovic embarks on "Mission 21" World No. 1, Novak Djokovic, is playing the first round match at the US Open against Holger Rune. Source: B92, M.Dj. Wednesday, September 1, 2021 | 01:05 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia/Andrew Schwartz/SIPA/2108301108

Djokovic rested after the Olympic Games and this will be his first match in a month.



Novak is embarking on a "mission" 21 - 21st Grand Slam title in his career, along with completing a Calendar Slam.



The first obstacle is a young Dane, with whom he trained several times.



Rune has won three challengers in a row and is in a series of 13 wins.



Novak and Holger have not met so far.