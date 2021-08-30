Sports Laver as the only Calendar Slam winner: "Novak could have problems with the pressure" Novak Djokovic has a chance to complete the Calendar Slam at the upcoming US Open. Source: B92, M.T. Monday, August 30, 2021 | 14:59 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING

This season, Djokovic has won the Australian Open, the French Open and Wimbledon this year, and just needs the US Open crown to complete the set of all four Majors.



He is seven victories away from reaching that goal in New York - his first obstacle will be the Dane Holger Rune, the 145th player in the world.



Laver is the only man in the Open Era to have won the Calendar Slam, which he did in the year 1969.



"I would be very happy to shake Novak's hand in case he completes all four Slams. I would be happy if he joined the club," Laver said, adding:



"There's lots of things that can go wrong on a Grand Slam tournament. I think pressure is the one thing Djokovic may find himself having problems with".



Rod Laver went on to add, however, that he would be pleased to welcome Novak Djokovic to the 'club' if he won the US Open and completed the Calendar Slam.