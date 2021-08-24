Sports The Briton puts an end to the GOAT debate: Numbers don't lie, Novak will be the GOAT Former World No. 4, Greg Rusedski, thinks that it is difficult to find arguments that Novak Djokovic is not the greatest tennis player of all time. Source: B92, M.S. Tuesday, August 24, 2021 | 13:33 Tweet Share Credit: Cover Images/Profimedia

The Serbian ace won all three Grand Slams this season, reached the number of 20, tied the record with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, and he is still at the top of the ATP list.



If he wins the US Open, then he will break all records, the Briton believes.



"I think Novak will reach the 25th Grand Slam and become the best Grand Slam winner, in male and female competition. As the GOAT debate is always present, that will no longer be an issue when there Novak has five more slams than Federer and Nadal," Rusedski began.

The Briton further clarified.



"It's hard to give a counter-argument to the man who tied the 'calendar Grand Slam' and won the 25th. Knowing how Novak works, he wants to distance himself from the other two tennis players, to end the debate. We are blessed to have been able to watch the 'big three' in the same sport, but I think Novak will break all records", said Rusedski, "making a final point":



"The only way to judge is through numbers, and Novak has an advantage here. Numbers don't lie," he says. The upcoming US Open is one of the most important tournaments in his career, Rusedski believes.



"In front of him is the Grand Slam, which he enters with the greatest pressure in his life. There is no Federer, Nadal, but Medvedev, Tsitsipas and Zverev are playing great. There is a huge burden in front of him, to advance in front of Rafa and Roger. That is why the US Open will be special", he concluded.