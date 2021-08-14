Sports IOC has decided - Serbia without a chance to defend the gold medal The International Olympic Committee has made a final decision on karate. Source: B92 Saturday, August 14, 2021 | 15:55 Tweet Share EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Karate will definitely not be one of the sports at the next Olympic Games in Paris in 2024, so Jovana Prekovic will not have the opportunity to defend the gold medal won in Tokyo.



Although people from the karate world made various appeals, even the French champion Stephen da Costa, leading a campaign to integrate the sport into the program, the IOC has now confirmed that there will be no return of the karate.



"The door is definitely closed for karate," IOC Director Keith McConnell confirmed, arguing that by doing this a "balance" will be maintained between traditional disciplines and trending individual sports.



Karate made its debut at the Games in Tokyo, and it was immediately clear that it won’t be a part of the program in Paris, probably not in Los Angeles in 2028 too, but the chairmen of the World Karate Federation tried to get involved.



"The IOC understands the frustration of karate fans and the wishes of champion Stephen Da Costa. However, the decision has been made. The new sports will attract the younger audience," the IOC replied.



Instead of karate, the organizers included breakdance, climbing, skateboarding, and surfing for the Olympics in Paris.