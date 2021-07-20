Sports Djokovic about Tokyo: This gold has been the goal since the start of the season VIDEO Novak Djokovic addressed the public before the trip to Tokyo for the Olympic Games. Source: B92, M.S. Tuesday, July 20, 2021 | 14:43 Tweet Share Foto: TANJUG/ DRAGAN KUJUNDZIC/ bg

Djokovic will try to win the first gold medal at the Olympic Games, the only one he is missing in his rich tennis career.



He already has a medal from the Games, a bronze from Beijing, while he failed to win any medal in Rio de Janeiro with an early elimination.



"The best possible way to leave Belgrade is with getting so much support from the media and my people. I have the highest ambitions, I'm going for gold, it's no secret. It's a big goal, a big ambition before the start of this season, four Grand Slams and an Olympic medal", Djokovic said at a press conference before leaving for Tokyo.



"I am ready to play the best I can. When you play for your country, it is the greatest honor, a special privilege. These are the most beautiful moments that an athlete can experience. There are rare moments when I can participate in a team competition. I was fortunate to win the Davis Cup, so the only trophy I'm missing is Olympic gold," added the world number one.



In front of a large number of media representatives at the "Nikola Tesla" airport, Djokovic spoke about his ambitions, and after that, a surprise was prepared for him.



He was sent to Tokyo with the anthem "God of Justice" of the academic choir "Collegium Musicum".



Novak did not hide his enthusiasm for the event organized by his close friends.



That will be an additional motive for him to achieve the accomplishment he wants so much.