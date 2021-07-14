Sports "If he wins the US Open, Djokovic will become the greatest tennis player of all time" Polish tennis player Hubert Hurkacz believes that Djokovic can win the US Open and complete the calendar Grand Slam. Source: B92, M.Dj. Wednesday, July 14, 2021 | 12:22 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Djokovic won the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon and is now on his way to being the first in the Open era to win all four slams in one year.



He will be a big favorite at the U.S. Open.



"It's not impossible. He has already won three slams. I think he has a great chance to do that. Especially in the way he plays and how competitive he is. If he wins the US Open, he will be the best tennis player of all time," says Hurkacz, adding:



"His return is amazing. I think his service is quite underestimated, no one talks about how well he serves. He rarely makes mistakes. It's very difficult to play against him."



Hurkacz will participate in the Olympic Games from July 23 to August 8 and will represent Poland.



He is currently holding 11th position on the ATP list.