Sports History: Novak won the 20th Grand Slam title! Novak Djokovic has made history! He won the sixth Wimbledon and the 20th Grand Slam singles titles of his career! Sunday, July 11, 2021 | 21:51

In the grand final of Wimbledon after 216 minutes of play, he defeated Italian Matteo Berrettini after a great fight in four sets, 6: 7 (4), 6: 4, 6: 4, 6: 3.



Thus, in terms of the number of Grand Slam titles, Novak Djokovic had caught up with his great rivals Federer and Nadal, and now all three have 20 slams each.



He’s only tied with Federer and Nadal in the major-title race right now, but if Djokovic were to complete the calendar-year Grand Slam, he would do something neither Federer nor Nadal have done.



Novak also managed to reach the third consecutive title on the London grass, the third Grand Slam of the season, and came to the threshold of winning a Golden Slam!



In addition, he managed to tie something that is not easy, to win Roland Garros and Wimbledon in a row. It is difficult to describe what kind of achievement of the Serbian ace is in a few sentences, but that he is indestructible when he plays big matches, has been shown once again.



Although the audience was mostly on the side of the Italian, as they were two years ago when he played against Federer, he endured everything and reached a magnificent victory.

Djokovic: I consider myself best and I believe that I am the best

EPA-EFE/AELTC / Bob Martin

Novak Djokovic thinks that he is currently playing the best tennis in his career.



Serbian tennis player won three Grand Slams this season, and reached the top of the list in the number of weeks spent at the top of the ATP list.



With his Wimbledon triumph on Sunday, the world No. 1 is now a US Open title away from joining Don Budge and Rod Laver in the most elite of company.



A sixth Wimbledon men’s title puts Djokovic only behind Pete Sampras (seven) and Roger Federer (eight) for the most in the Open era. A 20th singles major ties him with Federer and Rafael Nadal in a GOAT race.



"I consider myself best and I believe that I am the best, otherwise I wouldn't be talking confidently about winning slams and making history," Djokovic said in his post-final press conference.



“I've always kind of believed that I could play my best tennis in Grand Slams and give myself a good chance to win any slam really on any surface because I know what I'm capable of,” said Djokovic. “I know I have a very complete game that has proven to be successful on all surfaces in the past.”



Twenty years ago, Djokovic’s coach, Goran Ivanisevic, won Wimbledon. “Rod Laver did the last time. Nobody expected in the 21st Century that would be possible, but it's possible. We are from Balkan. People from Balkan, everything is possible. When nobody expect anything, we create everything. We are very, very special, special people there.”



“The more you play the big matches, the more experience you have,” Djokovic said.



“The more experience you have, the more you believe in yourself. The more you win, the more confident you are. It’s all connected. Obviously it’s all coming together. I feel like in the last couple of years for me age is just a number. I don’t feel that I’m old or anything like that… I feel like I’m probably the most complete that I’ve been as a player right now in my entire career”, Djokovic concluded.