Novak reaches the Wimbledon final for the seventh time! Novak Djokovic will play for the seventh time in the Wimbledon final after outplaying No. 10-seeded Denis Shapovalov. Friday, July 9, 2021

After a great fight, World No. 1 defeated the 12th tennis player in the world, Canadian Denis Shapovalov in straight sets - 7: 6 (3), 7: 5, 7: 5.



Novak did not shine as far as the game is concerned in most of the match, but he managed to do what was most important, get those most important points and thus reach the threshold of a new, sixth Wimbledon title and the 20th slam in his career.



On Sunday, July 11, at 3 pm, in the grand final, his opponent will be the Italian tennis player Matteo Berrettini.



This was Novak's 101st victory on the grass, 78th at Wimbledon and 316th when it comes to Grand Slam tournaments, and on Sunday he will play in his jubilee 30th Grand Slam final.



The match on the Central Court lasted 163 minutes and was as exciting as the previous two matches with the Canadian.



After the great victory on the day when Ivanišević became the Wimbledon champion, he had something to say:



"The result does not show the real course of the match, he served great and played better in the first and good part of the second set. He had great chances and I would like you to applaud him once again for everything he did today. This was his first semifinal of the Grand Slam and you saw that he was very emotional, and you will surely see him in the finals in the future because he is an extraordinary player", said Djokovic about his opponent Shapovalov.



World number one and defending champion fought like a lion today:



"Well, yes. I have said so many times and I will repeat now that this is my favorite tournament and my favorite court, so there is no retreat, when you go out on the court you dreamed of as a boy, you have to give your best in every match and then see what will happen. Giving up has never been an option", Novak said.



The statistics were on the menu again. His 30th Grand Slam final with huge applause from the audience and the 7th Wimbledon final:



"At this stage of my career, Grand Slams are everything to me. I have been privileged to write a history of a sport I love and it fills my heart every time I hear that something historical is happening and when the stakes are high and I have to be balanced and take my chances. Then, I'm thinking only about that next match and nothing else. Going out on the court in the Grand Slam final is really something special. Sorry, I talk too much", Djokovic concluded jokingly.