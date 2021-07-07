Sports Novak strides smoothly towards the Wimbledon semifinals! Novak Djokovic will play in the Wimbledon semifinals for the tenth time. Source: Z.K. Wednesday, July 7, 2021 | 17:17 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

World No. 1 and the defending champion of the trophy in London has beaten in the quarterfinals the Hungarian tennis player Márton Fucsovics, 6: 3, 6: 4, 6: 4.



It seemed at the beginning that it would be a one-time match, but Fucsovics managed to play better after a sleepy start, so the whole match lasted a total of 137 minutes.



After the match in the on court interview, Novak was visibly satisfied.



"This was not a bad match, I started extremely well. In the first six games everything was as it should be, I managed to finish the set. In the second and third set there was one break each, that was enough to win. Congratulations to Márton for the fight, all in all, had a great tournament”, Novak said.



This was his 315th Grand Slam victory, 41st semifinal at the slam and tenth at Wimbledon.



When asked what those numbers mean to him, he jokingly told the host:



"Do you want to travel with me as a statistician or psychologist? You compliment my career, as you affect my self-confidence, thank you for that. I am aware of the circumstances, I love this sport with all my heart and body and I am dedicated to it, so it has been since I was four years old. Sometimes everything seems unreal to me, but I try to live in the moment, I don't take anything for granted. I'm grateful for every moment on the court. I'm chasing history, it's a great inspiration for me," Number one added.



When asked what he should do in the semifinals, he answered with a short laugh, "to win", and then he continued:



"It doesn't matter who I play with. I think that when I won the last match, Fucsovics and Rublev played the fifth set and I was hoping for rain. Field no. 1 has a roof, so they will finish the match. Both are of exceptional quality, Shapovalov has big victories in this tournament, he plays great, Khachanov also looks great, we all look great, that's why we are here!", added Novak.



As a reminder, for the first time in two years, the stadium is full of spectators, he said that it was great.



"For the first time, we have a full stadium since the season started. Great thing for everyone, thank you for coming," Novak Djokovic concluded.