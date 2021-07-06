Sports Medvedev - victim of the organizers; Federer: "They are young, they can recover" Manic Monday brought us eight matches of the eighth finals, after which we got seven participants in the quarterfinals. Source: M.T. Tuesday, July 6, 2021 | 10:25 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Novak Djokovic, Márton Fucsovics, Matteo Berrettini, Karen Khachanov, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Roger Federer and Denis Shapovalov will continue the fight for the trophy.



The rain interrupted the program on Monday evening, for some only temporarily, and for some, like Daniil Medvedev and Hurbert Hurkacz, it was postponed for Tuesday.



It will be the only duel in the men's competition, and the reason lies in the fact that there was simply no roof on court number 2.



That way, the winner of this match, whoever it may be, will have less time to recover for a duel against Roger Federer. World No. 2 leads 2-1 in sets, while in the fourth, it is is 4: 3 for the Pole, without a break.



The match could be resolved soon, but also, it would not be a surprise if we watched the fifth, decisive set. Federer pointed out that all this is not fair, but also that the players should come to terms with it.



"I'm not happy about that. It's not fair honestly. But that's the way it is. I've been in those situations before. They're young, they can recover. So it's not a problem for them," Federer said after the victory over Lorenzo Sonego.



On Tuesday afternoon, we will get the epilogue of this duel, while on Wednesday we will see if this delay affected the preparation for the match with the legendary Swiss.