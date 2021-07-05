Sports Djokovic dominantly advances to the quarterfinals World No.1, Novak Djokovic, advanced to the quarterfinals of Wimbledon. Source: M.Dj. Monday, July 5, 2021 | 16:48 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia Foto: Profimedia

Novak easily overcame Chilean tennis player Cristian Garin - 6: 2, 6: 4, 6: 2.



The match of the eighth finals lasted 110 minutes.



Novak Djokovic says that he is playing at this Wimbledon with a great deal of self-confidence.



"I am satisfied, delighted, in fact, that I saw even more fans on the Central Court. Thank you for coming. I hope you enjoyed the match as much as I did," Novak said.



This is Garin's first match on the Central court. Does Novak remember his first match?



"I like to think that this is a second home for me. This was a dream for me, on the holiest court in our sport. When you enter the court, you feel butterflies in your stomach more than on any other court. I can't remember the first match here, it has been a while, but I can recall that this court has always evoked the most specific emotions and nervousness, like no other tennis court."



Is it important to finish the job with the maximum result? You will play against the winner of the duel Andrey Rublev - Márton Fucsovics, who are currently waging a big fight in the fifth set.



"I hope it rains, so they will continue tomorrow. I'm kidding", Djokovic added jovially.



"The level of self-confidence is huge after winning Roland Garros. It's one of the biggest triumphs under these conditions and circumstances. Twice in five sets, twice in four sets, it took a lot of energy out of me, but it also gave me wings and confidence for Wimbledon. This is the fastest surface in our sport, it takes time to adjust. The more the tournament progresses, the more comfortable I feel", Novak concluded.