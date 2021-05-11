Sports Novak Djokovic's match suspended due to rain, he ended it by winning against Fritz World No. 1, Novak Djokovic successfully started defending the title at the Masters in Rome. Source: B92, SN Tuesday, May 11, 2021 | 17:09 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Novak was free in the first round, starting participation in the Masters in Italy on Tuesday.



Djokovic had two and a half weeks of rest, since he did not play at the Masters in Madrid after the ATP category 250 tournament in Belgrade.



His opponent is the 31st tennis player in the world, Taylor Fritz, with whom he has met three times so far.



He beat him with 2:0 in the sets in 2019 in Madrid and Monte Carlo, and those are their matches on clay, while they last met this year at the Australian Open, when Novak defeated him 3:2. It was the match when Djokovic played injured and managed to beat the American player.



Novak had won with a break of three hours due to rain, with 6:3, 7:6 (5).



World No.1 is defending the 2020 title in Rome.

Due to rain, matches are temporarily suspended ☔#IBI21 pic.twitter.com/mK3UYpvG50 — Internazionali Bnl (@InteBNLdItalia) May 11, 2021

Foto: EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

After the three-hour pause, when the players returned to the court, two more games were played, they reached the tie-break in which Serbian tennis player celebrated with 7:5.



Djokovic will play next match on Thursday, facing the winner of the match Cameron Norrie - Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.