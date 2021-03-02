Sports Vajda will accompany Djokovic in Paris: This is Novak's time Marjan Vajda was not with Novak Djokovic in Australia, but as if he was there. He gave his full contribution to the conquest of the ninth crown at Melbourne. Source: B92, Z.K. Tuesday, March 2, 2021 | 11:51 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/ANDREU DALMAU

Vajda stayed in Slovakia this year, in order to be with his family, he became a grandfather for the second time, and Novak made him happy with a new triumph in Australia.



In an interview for the Slovak portal "Sport", an experienced expert revealed how it all worked from his point of view.



"We heard each other every day. We are all in front of the laptop, when that video conference starts, there is also a fitness trainer. We analyzed the previous matches, made tactics for the next opponents, solved his health problem. After the match with Fritz, a lot had to be arranged. Hats off to Nole, he did everything he could", Vajda said.



Vajda admitted that he felt a bit unusual when the finals ended, and he was not physically present with Novak and other team members to share the joy.



"I was immediately sorry I wasn't there. I will never forget the moments after winning that first Grand Slam title in 2008 at the Australian Open and what happened in the locker room. Of course I wish I had been there this time, but the world is going through hard times. I owe a lot to Goran, who has been preparing for that first title with Novak for a long time when they were alone. He was there under a lot of stress, he was so happy and it is normal that they hugged after the victory. He is a big part of our team and creates a great atmosphere", added the Slovak expert.

Foto: EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS

It is true that Vajda worked with Novak before leaving for Australia.



"We were together in Marbella, during December. Two weeks of intensive training, fitness work. We worked on service, first and second. Also on the backhand, which is especially important in all matches. Fritz, Zverev, Raonic and Medvedev are tough opponents. We tried different variations of the backhand, especially the long ones along the line. It was a pleasure to watch from this distance how he used all that in the final against Medvedev, who was not so well prepared". Vajda adds that he enjoyed a short vacation and the fact that he was with his family. "We are still on the road… Everything is fine, I was happy with the birth of my granddaughter, I was with the girls. I watched the whole tournament on TV at the same time. Filip Polašek also delighted me, I got up before five in the morning and enjoyed his doubles final, he played fantastically", admitted Marjan.



Now, as he himself announced, Novak is taking a break in order to heal his abdominal muscle injury.



"We will see what we will do next with the calendar. I was worried about those reports of an injury that needs time to heal. We will definitely reduce the number of tournaments this year. His health and family must be taken into account. I think that, as things stand, I will travel with him to Dubai, and I am sure that I will be with him in Paris at Roland Garros", Vajda concluded.