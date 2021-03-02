Sports Partizan: Our "Saint Sava" is gone, leaving a void in our hearts Basketball club Partizan said goodbye to one of its greatest legends, Milenko Savović. Source: B92 Tuesday, March 2, 2021 | 09:29 Tweet Share Foto: Pedja Milosavljevic/Starsport

The famous black-and-white basketball player died yesterday at the age of 61 from the consequences of the coronavirus.



The statement of BC Partizan on the occasion of the death of Milenko Savović reads:



"The legendary captain and sports director of Partizan, Milenko Savović, passed away today as a result of the COVID-19. Once a phenomenal center, the leader who was known among black and white fans under the nickname "Saint Sava", played for the first team of Partizan for a full 12 years. In addition to the black-and-white team, Savović played for Granada and Vojvodina before the end of his career, and he also played for the A national team of Yugoslavia at the European Championship in 1983. Savović also wore the blue national team jersey as a junior in 1979 and a cadre in 1977. "



Also, the statement emphasizes huge contribution that Savović gave to Partizan and Serbian basketball.



"In the Partizan jersey, Savović won as many as three European Cups Radivoj Korać, three European Championship titles and two SFRY Cups. Milenko Savović was the sports director during the famous 1991/92 season, when the black and whites became European champions. Milenko Savović worked for many years in the company Telekom Srbija, through which he maintained a phenomenal cooperation with his black and white family. With the departure of Milenko Savović, there is a big gap in the hearts of all basketball fans and especially Partizan fans. Savović was a symbol of an entire era which all black and white fans remember with a smile on their face", it is stated in the black and white farewell from the legendary basketball player.