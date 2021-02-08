Sports Novak's flying start in Melbourne Novak Djokovic defeated Jérémy Chardy with 3-0 (6: 3, 6: 1, 6: 2) in the first round of the Australian Open, successfully starting race for the ninth AO title. Source: M.T. Monday, February 8, 2021 | 12:32 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

His opponent in the next round will be Frances Tiafoe, who defeated Stefano Travaglia a little earlier.



The fact that Novak defeated Jérémy in all 13 head-to-head matches, without losing a set, announced a similar scenario in this duel as well.



Chardy, however, had a solid preparation for the first Grand Slam of the season, and he managed to reach the semifinals of Antalya and the ATP 250 tournament in Melbourne.



However, that is something completely different compared to playing against World No. 1, on "his court", Rod Laver Arena.



As a result, Novak needed one hour and 55 minutes to record his 51st victory at Melbourne Park.