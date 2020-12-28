Sports Roger Federer withdraws from Australian Open! Roger Federer, one of the best tennis players of all time, gave up the Australian Open. Source: B92, SN Monday, December 28, 2020 | 10:15 Tweet Share Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Federer estimated that he would not be able to recover from knee surgery soon enough to perform in Melbourne.



This, of course, means that the Swiss tennis player will miss the ATP Cup, which is held a week before the start of the Australian Open.



“Roger has decided not to play the 2021 Australian Open. He has made strong progress in the last couple of months with his knee and his fitness. However, after consultation with his team, he decided that the best decision for him in the long run is to return to competitive tennis after the Australian Open,” Federer's agent said in a statement sent to the Associated Press.