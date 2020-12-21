Sports British Daily Mail pushes boundaries: Novak Djokovic named ‘Covidiot of the Year’ The curtain is slowly coming down on one of the strangest years. Source: B92, MT Monday, December 21, 2020 | 14:50 Tweet Share Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

The coronavirus pandemic has completely changed the world, including sports.



This year has been truly unique, from the locking of the stadium to some new rules.



2020 also brought us some exciting, shocking and bizarre moments.



And while the BBC is announcing the best in the previous year, the Daily Mail has decided to turn it all around and start presenting "alternative" awards.



This British newspaper decided to, among others, "award" the prize for "Covidiot" of the year.



They say that the competition was strong, mostly the football players stood out with their moves. However, they awarded this recognition to Novak Djokovic.



"However, this prize goes to a tennis star, the world No 1 no less... NOVAK DJOKOVIC.



Only the divisive Djokovic could smash a ball into a line judge's face, getting disqualified from the US Open in the process, and still not have that come close to being his most controversial moment of the year.



That was instead the Serb's setting up of the exhibition Adria Tour in the Balkans during the coronavirus lockdown in June - earning him the world's No 1 Covidiot ranking.



With no social distancing in crowds and videos of the stars partying together in nightclubs emerging, it came as little surprise when the second of four scheduled events was cancelled with Covid sweeping through its competitors, including Novak and his wife Jelena.



Thankfully all those infected recovered - and Novak has earned himself another trophy after all", Daily Mail concluded.