Sports Tumbakovic is no longer the coach of Serbia! Ljubisa Tumbakovic is no longer the coach of Serbian National Football team, B92.net has learned unofficially. Source: B92 Monday, December 14, 2020 | 17:15

The Football Association of Serbia has extended the contract with the U21 coach Ilija Stolica for the next qualification cycle

As the Serbian Football Association (FSS) later announced, the cooperation with Tumbaković was terminated by mutual agreement.



There are still no indications who could succeed Tumbaković as the coach and lead the "eagles" in the qualifications for the 2022 World Cup.



In the previous weeks, there was speculation that it might be Vladan Milojevic, but there were several other candidates, including foreign experts.



The Football Association of Serbia will have to react quickly because the "eagles" are expecting the start of qualifications for the 2022 World Cup at the end of March, as well as matches with Ireland (24), Portugal (27) and Azerbaijan (30).



FSS Deputy President Marko Pantelić informed the members of the FSS EB that he had started talks with the candidates for the coach of the A national team, and depending on the epilogue, the name of the new selector will most likely be known by the end of the calendar year.



Tumbaković took over the national team on July 1, 2019, and in 14 games he achieved six victories with five draws and three defeats.



He failed to take Serbia to the first European Championship in 20 years, although the continental championship was expanded to 24 participants. After Serbia ended up third in Group B of the EURO 2020 qualifiers behind Ukraine and Portugal, Serbia had a chance in the playoffs thanks to a good result in the League of Nations C.



The "Eagles" beat Norway 2: 0 in the semifinals in Oslo, but in the final they were defeated by Scotland on "Rajko Mitic" stadium, and in the penalty series they were left without a performance at the continental championship.