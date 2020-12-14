Sports Red Star against Milan! The Red Star will play against Milan in the 1/16 finals of the Europa League. Source: B92, MDj Monday, December 14, 2020 | 13:50 Tweet Share Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Pairs of the 1/8 of the Champions League: Wolfsberger - Tottenham Dynamo Kyiv - FC Brugge Real Sociedad - Manchester United Benfica - Arsenal Red Star - Milan Antwerp - Rangers Slavia Prague - Leicester Salzburg - Villarreal Braga - Roma Krasnodar - Dinamo Zagreb Young Boys - Bayer Leverkusen Molde - Hoffenheim Granada - Napoli Maccabi Tel Aviv - Shakhtar Donetsk Lille - Ajax Olympiacos - PSV

The champion of Serbia had bad luck in the draw, as it got the leader of the Italian Serie A as a rival.



The Red Star and Milan last met in the qualifications for the Champions League in the 2006/07 season.



Back then, Milan celebrated 1: 0 at "San Siro", and then 2: 1 at "Marakana", for placement in the elite competition.



That season, the "Rossoneri" won the Champions League.



They also met in 1988, when Milan passed on, thanks to the famous fog.



The first match of the 1/16 finals is on February 18, and the Red Star will be host at the "Rajko Mitic" stadium.



The rematch is on February 25. Only Tottenham will play against Wolfsberger on February 24 at home in London, from 18:55.



The dates of the matches will be known on Monday at 15:00.