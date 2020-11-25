Sports Bogdan Bogdanović in a new team! Serbian basketball player Bogdan Bogdanović transferred from the Sacramento Kings to the Atlanta Hawks. Source: B92, MT Wednesday, November 25, 2020 | 09:40 Tweet Share Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

During last season, Bogdanović scored 15.1 points, 3.4 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game in the NBA league.

He will sign a four-year contract worth USD 72.000.000 with the Hawks.



Bogdanovic was a limited free agent during this transitional period, and the Kings had the opportunity to equalize every offer that came for him.



They did not use the opportunity to keep him, so the 28-year-old defender will play for Atlanta from next season.



However, Sacramento did not even have much space in the salary cap, after giving USD 163 million to De'Aaron Fox.



They already have big contracts with Buddy Hield and Harrison Barnes, and a new contract for Marvin Gaye Williams Jr. is coming soon.



In the end, one thing is clear - Bogdanović will play in Atlanta next season together with Trea Young, Rajon Ronda, Danilo Gallinari, John Collins, Clint Capela...