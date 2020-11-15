Sports Novak Djokovic presented with the 2020 year-end ATP no.1 trophy Djokovic was presented with the 2020 year-end ATP no.1 trophy during an on-court presentation at the Nitto ATP Finals Source: B92, PT Sunday, November 15, 2020 | 16:16 Tweet Share Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The Serbian tennis player won this prestigious trophy for the sixth time in his career, which equaled Pete Sampras.



Djokovic thus went down in history as the only player alongside the legendary American who finished the competition and calendar year as No.1 six times.



“Pete was somebody I looked up to when I was growing up, so to match his record is a dream come true,” said Novak. “I will also keep striving to be a better player, hopefully have more success and break more records in a sport I love with all my heart.”

Novak was presented with the trophy at the ATP Finals at the O2 in London, which started on Sunday.



Novak Djokovic will play the first match on Monday at 3 pm against Diego Schwartzman.



Today, November 15, the matches Thiem - Tsitsipas (15.30) and Nadal - Rublev (21h) are on the program.