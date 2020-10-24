Sports Nikola Jokić got married Serbian basketball player Nikola Jokić decided to "tie the knot" and marry his longtime girlfriend Natalija Maćešić Source: B92 Saturday, October 24, 2020 | 23:21 Tweet Share Potpis Foto: Pedja Milosavljevic/Starsportphoto

The wedding was held in his hometown of Sombor.



Nikola and Natalija had been dating for seven years, and now they have decided to crown their relationship with marriage.

Jokic recently finished the NBA season with the Denver Nuggets.



In the final of the western conference, the team from Colorado was defeated by the Los Angeles Lakers with 4: 1 in the series.



According to many experts and analyzes, Jokic is considered one of the best centers in the world.