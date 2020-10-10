Sports "Djokovic and Nadal to meet in the historic French Open final" Alex Corretja, former World No. 2 and two-time Roland Garros finalist, now Eurosport expert says that the upcoming Roland Garros final will be "the dream final" Source: B92, MT Saturday, October 10, 2020 | 22:40 Tweet Share Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

History will be made on Sunday when two of the best tennis players in the world, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, are going to chase new Grand Slam title. A record-extending 13th French Open title would see Nadal equal Roger Federer's men's record of 20 Grand Slam singles and achieve his 100th career Roland Garros win. Djokovic is looking to become the first man in the Open Era to win all four majors at least twice. A second win over Nadal in Paris would enable Djokovic to move to within two Slams of Federer and one of Nadal.



Corretja believes that we have a historic match ahead of us.



"For me, it's a dream final. We will have in the finals World No. 1 and World No. 2. They're both trying to catch up with Federer. Rafa is looking for his 13th title, Novak is looking for his 18th Grand Slam - well, it will be interesting, whoever wins. No matter what happens on Sunday, tennis will win with Novak and Rafa in the finals. I think this is the perfect scenario for the Roland Garros final. After this tough year, we needed this kind of match. I'm thrilled", Corretja said.



He points out that the match of five sets will not affect Novak.



“In my opinion, the fact Novak’s match went on longer than he might have expected, it might give him a strength and rhythm," Corretja said. "To beat Rafa he knows he needs to go over the limit and if you haven’t faced the limit for a long time, I think it might be difficult. I don’t think it should affect him too much. I think Novak is fresh and he’s ready for the battle. He knows he’s playing the best in history in clay, probably the biggest challenge in sport.”



It will be a historic final...



"They both know this is an amazing time to make history. I think they will be very nervous because they know they are playing for something really special. They are not playing a regular match, they are playing for history. I think we will see something amazing on Sunday," he concluded.



Sunday's finals, scheduled at 3 p.m. will mark the 56th meeting between the two players - the most between any two men in tennis history.