Sports Djokovic conquered Rome and set the Masters record! By winning 36th Masters in his career with a victory over Diego Schwartzman in straight sets, Novak Djokovic continues to make tennis history Source: B92, LN Monday, September 21, 2020 | 20:28 Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Djokovic defeated Schwartzman after an hour and 52 minutes of tense tennis - 7: 5, 6: 3.



This is Novak's fifth trophy in the Italian capital, and this year he became the oldest conqueror of Rome ever (33 years old).



Djokovic, who was playing in his 10th Rome final, is now the sole leader in career Masters 1000 titles with 36 trophies. He had been tied with Nadal heading, who has 35 Masters 1000 titles. Schwartzman, on the other hand, was contesting his first-ever Masters 1000 final.



By conquering Rome, Djokovic surpassed last year's performance, when he entered the finals, and additionally "detached" himself from his opponents on the ATP ranking list, scoring additional 400 points.



“It was a great week; a very challenging week,” Djokovic commented. “I don’t think I played my best tennis throughout the entire week, but I found my best tennis when I needed it most in every match. Now we are turning to Paris; I couldn’t have asked for a better result in Rome. Another big title”, Novak concluded.

Photo by Riccardo Antimiani - Pool/Getty Images)

This concludes a Rome event that sets the stage for what should be a very interesting Roland Garros, which starts next week.