Sports Djokovic's rise - only Federer is ahead! Novak Djokovic, world No.1, is getting closer to Roger Federer's record Source: MS Monday, September 21, 2020 | 13:49

The Serbian ace started the 287th week at the top of the ATP list and now stands alone in the second place ahead of Pete Sampras.



This week's ATP list, at least for now, has not been updated, so based on the current table, the points balance remained the same.



Ahead of the final of the Masters in Rome against Diego Schwartzman, Novak has 10.860 points and the opportunity to further strengthen his first position.



Rafael Nadal is rated second, with 9.850 and Dominic Thiem follows with 9.125, while Top5 is closed by Federer (6.630) and Daniil Medvedev (5.890).



As for the other Serbian tennis players' rankings, Dušan Lajović is 25th, Filip Krajinović - 29th, Miomir Kecmanović - 39th, Laslo Djere - 71st, and Nikola Milojević - 143rd.