Sports Djokovic disqualified! Novak Djokovic disqualified from 2020 US Open in the fourth-round match against the Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta! Sunday, September 6, 2020

After dropping serve to fall 6-5 behind in the first set, Djokovic fired a ball behind him and hit the linesperson.



The woman audibly gasped for air as the Serbian immediately apologized, joining another judge in helping her.



However, the organizers were relentless and disqualified him!



It was truly a stunning decision!

ÚLTIMA HORA 🚨 | Están valorando si descalifican a Djokovic tras golpear con la pelota (sin intención) a una juez de línea



The tennis players kept their serves in the first 10 games, even though Djokovic had four break points.



At one point, even three were tied, but he did not use them.



Carreno-Busta reached three tied break points in the 11th game and used the third, when Novak made this foolish move that cost him dearly.



The victory was awarded to Carreno Busta following a lengthy conversation between the match referees and Djokovic, who could be heard saying: "I understand, you have no choice."



The Spaniard will face a winner of the match between Denis Shapovalov and David Goffin in the quarterfinals.