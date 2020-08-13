Sports Novak Djokovic travels to the United States! Novak Djokovic, world number one tennis player, will travel to the United States and play in two tournaments there. Source: B92 Thursday, August 13, 2020 | 14:40 Tweet Share Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Djokovic will appear at the Cincinnati Masters (August 22) and the US Open (August 31), two tournaments that will be played in the "bubble" in New York.



Novak confirmed that he will travel to New York and arrive there on August 15, a week before the beginning of Cincinnati.



"I am happy to confirm that I will participate at @cincytennis and @usopen this year. It was not an easy decision to make with all the obstacles and challenges on many sides, but the prospect of competing again makes me really excited. See you soon New York", Novak wrote on Instagram.



Serbian tennis player will have a huge chance to more or less "cement" the first place on the ATP ranking list in the next few months, considering that, in addition to Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal will not be participating at the tournament.



Last year, due to an injury, Novak had to hand over the match of the eighth finals against Sten Wawrinka, so he won only 180 points then, so he would register an additional 1.120 by possibly lifting the trophy.



By participating in the US Open, the Serbian tennis player will try to win the 18th Grand Slam title, and the fourth overall in the "big apple", where he last triumphed in 2018.



He will not be able to win that many points at the Cincinnati Masters, because he "defends" there (conditionally speaking, because according to this year's rules, points cannot be lost) the semifinals.



Last year, he lost to the Russian Danilo Medvedev after the turnaround and won 360 points, but he will certainly be able to get new, significant 640 points with the triumph.