Sports It is known when Djokovic will perform the second test for coronavirus Novak Djokovic, World No 1, will perform the second test for coronavirus in eight days, i.e. on July 7, it was confirmed for B92.net. Source: B92 Monday, June 29, 2020 | 16:14

Djokovic will be tested 14 days after receiving results that he tested positive for COVID-19.



Novak and his wife Jelena, who is also infected, still have no symptoms and feel well, so they follow all further doctor's recommendations and are in self-isolation.



Just to reiterate, the Serbian tennis player organized the Adriatic Tour in the previous weeks, and when he returned from Zadar, it was confirmed that he had was positive for COVID-19.



We will have new information about Djokovic's health in eight days, i.e. on July 7.