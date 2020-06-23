Sports Novak: Jelena and I are positive to COVID-19 Novak Djokovic is positive on coronavirus. Source: B92 Tuesday, June 23, 2020 | 14:14 Tweet Share Foto: Starsport

Immediately upon arrival to Belgrade, Novak was tested together with family members and the team he was with in Belgrade and Zadar.



He does not feel any symptoms, and besides him, his wife Jelena is also positive, while the children and team members are negative.



"Immediately after arriving in Belgrade, we went for testing. My and Jelena's results are positive to COVID-19. The children are negative. Everything we did in the past month, we did with a pure heart and sincere intentions. Our tournament was of a humanitarian character with the idea to help tennis players from the region, to provide them with conditions to play, to earn income, and in that way to overcome this difficult period more easily. At the same time, we wanted to send messages of solidarity and respect, fair play, and to help charitable foundations and those who needed help the most, and I am glad that a large number of people joined that initiative", Djokovic said.



The best tennis player in the world will spend the next two weeks in quarantine.



"We organized the tournament at a time when the virus had weakened, believing that the conditions for its maintenance had been met. I am extremely sorry for each individual case of infection. I follow the doctors' statements and hope that the number of infected will not increase. I hope that nobody will experience any further medical complication and that everyone will be fine. I will remain in self-isolation for the next 14 days, and repeat the test in 5 days", Djokovic added.