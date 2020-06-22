Sports "Domino" effect: After Dimitrov - Coric and Novak's coach contracted coronavirus After Grigor Dimitrov, three more people who participated on the Adria Tour tested positive to COVID-19 Source: B92 Monday, June 22, 2020 | 11:29 Tweet Share foto: Mario Ćužić / HTS

Out of 22 people who were in the immediate contact with Dimitrov, that is, who were tested on Sunday night, 19 are negative, and three are positive.



Christian Groh, the coach of Gregor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Marko Paniki, the fitness coach of Novak Djokovic, tested positive to COVID-19.



Infected members of the Adria Tour will take another test in five days. Novak Djokovic decided not to be tested in Zadar because he does not feel any symptoms.



On Monday, Novak, together with his family, will go to Belgrade, where he will contact his general practitioner, who will examine him and direct him to the competent institution, where he will be able to be tested.



All members of Novak's team, except Paniki, are negative for coronavirus, and that includes Goran Ivanisevic, Djordje Djokovic, Miljan Amanovic, Goran Djokovic...



As far as we know, Coric and Paniki have not shown any symptoms of COVID-19 so far.



All the others except the three mentioned persons (out of 22 tested) who were in close contact with Dimitrov are free because they were negative on the test, but they were prescribed a mandatory period of self-isolation.