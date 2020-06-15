Sports Dominic Thiem: Belgrade is amazing! Dominic Thiem, the Champion of Adria Tour, spoke at the press conference after the final Source: B92 Monday, June 15, 2020 | 11:39 Tweet Share Srdjan Stevanovic/Starsportphoto

Dominic Thiem defeated Filip Krajinovic 2-1 in sets in the final of the Adria Tour and became the champion at Dorcol.



He says that the trophy was not his main motivation for coming to Belgrade and noted that he had a great time, extending gratitude to Novak Djokovic, his family and other organizers.



“It’s always nice to win a trophy, of course, but that was not the main cause for me to come here,” he added. “It’s great that it ended up like that, but first of all I had a really great time here. I had an amazing weekend. It was for a good cause, too, so it couldn’t be better. So, a big thank you to Novak and his team, his family, for organizing this great event, and making the time special for us here. We’ve all had pretty tough times the last weeks, the last months, and we didn’t see each other. We all have a great relationship with each other, and we’ve had some great quality time together here", Dominic said.



"This fast 4 format makes matches uncertain, you make a one mistake and you're in trouble. I'm happy with the level of tennis I've shown. When you have a huge crowd cheering for you, you want to show them good tennis and not just play for yourself", the Champion Dominic Thiem said.



Talking about the audience and the support of Serbian fans in Belgrade, Thiem says that he is truly thrilled.



"Unbelievable, this is my first time in Belgrade and it was amazing. We had a great time off the field, New Belgrade, Old Belgrade, I don't have details for you, maybe there will be some tonight... We have plans...", Dominic concluded.



Novak added: "I had to organize some things as a host and some things came spontaneously. It's a shame we didn't get to take Dominic and the others on a cruise. He worked hard during the previous days, so he experienced Belgrade at night, which is also not bad."



The team was asked what were the impressions from Austria after the victory:



"It happened 30 minutes ago, so they haven't told me yet... I'm going to play in the tournament in Austria, so it's great, I'm there on Tuesday", Thiem concluded.



“It was my first time in Belgrade, in Serbia and I couldn’t imagine a better welcome. Thanks to the crowd. It was very special. Also big thanks to Novak and his team for organizing this event.”



The tournament in Belgrade was the first stage of the Adria Tour. The second leg is taking place in Croatia’s coastal resort Zadar next weekend.