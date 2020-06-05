Sports Partizan - Red Star for the Cup final! Pairs of the semifinals of the national cup were drawn in the premises of the Football Association of Serbia on Terazije Source: B92 Friday, June 5, 2020 | 13:26 Tweet Share Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

It was decided by draw that Cukaricki - Vojvodina will meet on Banovo brdo and Partizan - Crvena zvezda should play at the stadium in Humska.



There were no goals in the last "eternal" derby on March 1, while Partizan celebrated in the previous two, including the final of last season's Cup at "Rajko Mitic", final score being 1: 0.



The matches are scheduled for June 10, and the final is on June 24.



Partizan is defending a trophy.



Winners of the National Cup (SFRY, FRY, Serbia-Montenegro, Serbia):

Red Star 24 titles

Partizan 16 titles

OFK Belgrade 4 titles

Smederevo 1 title

Zeleznik 1 title

Jagodina 1 title

Vojvodina 1 title

Cukaricki 1 title