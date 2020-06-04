Sports 0

Novak: I've eaten meat three times a day - now I don't have a meal until noon

World No 1 Novak Djokovic revealed things about his diet

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
Djokovic said that he was happy that he decided to change his diet because, according to his own confession, he ate meat three times a day.

Furthermore, Djokovic revealed that he does not eat for 16 hours.

At the same time, he disclosed his daily meals.

"When I wake up, I like to drink a glass of warm water with lemon drops, which is great for detoxification. Then I make a green 'smoothie' with snacks, spirulina and other vegetables. I also eat a lot of fruit for breakfast," Novak told Tennis United.

Novak added that he does not usually eat omelets.

"You wouldn't spend a lot of money on my food. I don't usually eat anything until noon," Novak revealed.

Djokovic confirmed that he follows a plant-based diet from plant sources, such as fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts or soya.

"I've been doing this for five years. It's true that I grew up on a completely opposite diet, after eating meat three times a day. I've changed and I'm overjoyed about it," Djokovic said, admitting that when he invites friends to a barbecue at home, he prepares salad, potatoes or other vegetables.

