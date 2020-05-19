Sports Partizan invited to the Champions League! The International Basketball Association (FIBA) invited Partizan, Buducnost and Cedevita Olimpija to join their competition, the Champions League Source: B92 Tuesday, May 19, 2020 | 22:22 Tweet Share foto: Srdjan Stevanovic/Starsportphoto

"Sportando" reports that these teams received an invitation on the same day when it was announced that Darussafaka, Ritas and Bilbao had officially transferred from the Eurocup to the FIBA competition.



Partizan is currently a member of the Eurocup and the only representative of Serbia, i.e. the ABA league, in the quarterfinals of the competition that may be played in our country.



The scout of the Croatian national basketball team, Vedran Modric, revealed that FIBA invited three teams from the Balkans to its competition, and this was confirmed by the CEO of "Sportando", Emiliano Carchia.



"FIBA Champions League pulled the guns out and is going after Eurocup teams. Good move on their end. After the crisis there are always winners and losers. And looks like FIBA will do everything to win here. 3 teams from Balkan area also got invited to Champions League today", Modric stated.



In addition to Partizan, Buducnost and Cedevita, as well as clubs that have already accepted the invitation of the Champions League, the offer is being considered by the Turkish giant Galatasaray, which has been competing in the Eurocup and Euroleague for years.



If the black and whites, as well as the other clubs listed, accept the invitation of the Champions League, it would mean that they would not be able to compete in the Euroleague if they won it this season.



Just as a reminder, Partizan competed in the Champions League in the 2016/17 season when they passed the group, but were eliminated at the start of the knockout phase by PAOK after a very uncertain duel.