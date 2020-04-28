Sports New measures: Outdoor training allowed At a regular press conference, Dr Branislav Tiodorovic announced that measures related to sports activities would be eased as of today. Source: B92 Tuesday, April 28, 2020 | 16:55 Tweet Share Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Outdoor training is permitted from Tuesday 28 April.



Outdoor training is allowed with full use of all recommendations identified by the Crisis Staff. This ensures that all outdoor sports can be practiced.



As for indoor sports, the announcement will be made later.



"As of today, outdoor training is allowed, with full use of the recommendations set by the Crisis Staff. We will see later what can be done for indoor sports, that decision will be made very soon," Dr Tiodorovic said at a news conference.



According to unofficial information, the Serbian Football Super league will resume on May 23.