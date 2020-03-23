Sports Tokyo Olympics postponed! The Tokyo Olympics, scheduled for this summer, are likely to be delayed. Source: B92 Monday, March 23, 2020 | 20:50 Tweet Share Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images

Such an epilogue was announced by International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound.



Because of the coronavirus pandemic, such a decision will be made in the coming days and the biggest sporting event will take place in the summer of 2021, Pound noted.



"Based on information from the IOC, it was decided to postpone the OI. I just know it won't be held this year, I know that much," Pound told USA Today.



“We will postpone this and begin to deal with all the ramifications of moving this, which are immense,” Pound told the paper, adding that specific decisions would “come in stages.” Details on the decision (along with official confirmation) are likely to emerge at some point in the next month. “The parameters going forward have not been determined,” he added, “but the games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.”



For weeks, IOC leaders have been criticized for delaying the Tokyo Games, such as many competitions, but have constantly postponed the decision.



On Monday, they announced the final decision within four weeks at the latest.



Pound has now revealed that they have no choice ...