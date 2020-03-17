Sports European Championship postponed to 2021! The UEFA Executive Board has decided to move the European Championship to 2021, the Football Federation of Norway stated Source: B92 Tuesday, March 17, 2020 | 14:41 Tweet Share Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images

At a meeting at the European House of Football, it was decided to hold this year's EURO next year due to the coronavirus.



Instead of playing from June 12 to July 12, 2020, EURO will be played from June 11 to July 11, 2021.



Such a decision was expected, and now it is just confirmed.



With almost all football leagues postponed until further notice, UEFA had no choice but to postpone the EURO in order to end the championships.



According to information from Nyon, all championships will continue in June and will end in the summer.



The UEFA meeting was attended by 55 members of the association, representatives of the European Club Association, the European League and the Fifpro football community.



In addition to UEFA, the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) also decided to move Copa America to 2021.