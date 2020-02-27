Sports Russian reveals "perfect" tactics for opposing Djokovic in quarter final PHOTO Russian tennis player Karen Khachanov humorously announces his preparations for the match with Novak Djokovic Source: B92 Thursday, February 27, 2020 | 10:18 Tweet Share Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images

Khachanov has advanced to the quarterfinals of the Dubai tournament, where he will meet with a Serbian tennis player.



The Russian and the Serb will meet for the fourth time in a career on Thursday from 4pm, with Novak leading 2-1 in their head to head matches.



Novak won rather easily in their previous duel, last year in the Davis Cup in Madrid (6: 3, 6: 3), so probably remembering that duel, Khachanov humorously announced a new one.



"Tactics for tomorrow Quarter-Final match against @DjokerNole," Khachanov wrote on Twitter, with an image of him being "cloned", that is, seven Khachanovs are on the field.



The winner of this duel will play in the semi-finals of Dubai tournament against the winner of the French clash between Gael Monfils and Richard Gasquet.