Sports Malone denied allegations of Serbian Basketball Federation: "That's not true" Denver coach Mike Melone has denied allegations that he will join Serbian national team's professional staff Source: B92 Thursday, January 16, 2020 | 09:48

Previously, the Basketball Federation of Serbia announced that the American will be an advisor to the team that will form the new Serbian coach Igor Kokoskov.



He got a question about it on the eve of a match between Denver and Charlotte, which the Nuggets easily settled in their favor.



"That's not true," Melone said briefly.



US media reported that "negotiations are assumed to be ongoing".