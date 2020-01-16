Malone denied allegations of Serbian Basketball Federation: "That's not true"
Denver coach Mike Melone has denied allegations that he will join Serbian national team's professional staffSource: B92
Previously, the Basketball Federation of Serbia announced that the American will be an advisor to the team that will form the new Serbian coach Igor Kokoskov.
He got a question about it on the eve of a match between Denver and Charlotte, which the Nuggets easily settled in their favor.
"That's not true," Melone said briefly.
US media reported that "negotiations are assumed to be ongoing".