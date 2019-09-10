Sports Serbia's women volleyball celebrate European Championship title with fans in Belgrade Several thousands of fans welcomed Serbia's volleyball players in front of Belgrade Assembly to celebrate winning gold medal at European Championship in Ankara Source: B92 Tuesday, September 10, 2019 | 07:14 Tweet Share Foto: Pedja Milosavljevic / STARSPORT

"This balcony is a dream for every girl here in front of you. That's why they play. It's also a dream for every girl who starts playing volleyball, not because of the balcony, but because of you and your love for us. Any girl who starts playing volleyball because of you, know that you have done a great thing for our sport", selector Zoran Terzic told the gathered fans.



Volleyball players and professional staff members individually went out to the balcony, being cheered by the gathered fans. After introducing the team, the national anthem of Serbia was intoned, which the national team members and fans sang together. Fans applauded the tournament's best player, Tijana Boskovic, shouting "MVP".



"I am very glad that for the third year in a row we have the opportunity to be here with you. We felt your support and it was an additional motive for us to be even stronger. Thank you very much", said Boskovic.



Serbia's selection captain Maja Ognjenovic said that "finding the right words and reaching the fans is much harder than playing the finals in front of 14,000 rival fans". "Thanks for the love and support! See you next year at this same venue on the same occasion (the Olympics)".



Serbia's middle blocker Stefana Veljkovic had a message for the gathered fans.



"Thanks you for coming again to greet us. Each time is a special feeling and a great emotion, I hope that next year we will all be here to celebrate Olympic gold," Veljkovic said.



Serbian volleyball players became European champions yesterday as they beat Turkey in the finals in five sets (3:2).



Gold medal holders are: Maja Ognjenovic, Bianka Busa, Silvija Popovic, Katarina Lazovic, Maja Aleksic, Mina Popovic, Brankica Mihajlovic, Sladjana Mirkovic, Stefana Veljkovic, Teodora Pusic, Ana Bjelica, Tijana Boskovic, Bojana Milenkovic and Jelena Blagojevic.