Sports Serbia Women's National Volleyball team defended European Championship title! Serbia women's national volleyball team defended the throne of the European Champions by beating Turkey 3-2

Serbian players came to victory in the packed arena in Ankara, ending the game with the score - 21:25, 25:21, 25:21, 22:25, 15:13 in favor of the Serbian athletes.



Zoran Terzic's selected players continued to deliver unrealistically good results, defending the throne of Europe after becoming World Champions last year.



Our female volleyball players managed to win a gold medal with all nine championship wins, beating Turkey for the second time after the group stage triumph.



This was the third gold medal for Serbia in the history of European Championships, also the third in the last five championships (gold won in 2011), with their worst rank being fourth.



Their Turkish counterparts played really well, supported by the audience in the packed arena in Ankara, but hadn't managed to defeat Serbia and take over European Championship title. So, Serbia is still Europe's reigning Champion!