Serbia's rivals in the second phase of Basketball World Cup known

Serbian National Basketball team will play against Spain and Puerto Rico in the second phase of Basketball World Cup

Source: B92
Foto: FIBA
In the second phase of the World Cup, Serbia's top basketball players will play against Puerto Rico who defeated Tunisia in a dramatic final quarter, eliminating the African team by winning 67-64.

Puerto Rico national basketball team had won two and lost one game in the first group stage and will now come up against Serbia and Spain in the newly formed Group J in Wuhan.

The second phase starts on September 6, ending on September 8. The two best teams from each group will reach the quarterfinals.

If Serbia wins in the match with Italy, we will play with the second rated from the Group C, while if we lose, we will play with the leader from the Group C.

