Sports Serbia invincible on preparation games – France had fallen in the eve of Mundobasket! Serbia's national basketball team had beaten France 61:56 (14:17, 9:14, 23:16, 15:8), in the final preparation match prior to the forthcoming World Championship Source: B92 Tuesday, August 27, 2019 | 16:44 Tweet Share STARSPORT

The players selected by Aleksandar Djordjevic managed to achieve their ninth victory, without the help of Bogdan Bogdanovic and Nemanja Bjelica, who also rested in this match.



Serbia is now awaiting a trip to Foshan to play World Cup matches. The Mundobasket starts on Saturday, with Serbia playing against Angola from 09.30.



Serbia is on the wings of the good parties performed by Raduljica (13p) and Jokic (10p), winning the ninth, that is, if we count the match against Borac, tenth win in the preparations. Serbia will play in a group with Angola, Philippines and Italy at the Mundobasket.